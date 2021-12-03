Croatia takes 1-0 lead over Serbia in Davis Cup semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Borna Gojo gave Croatia a 1-0 lead over Serbia in the Davis Cup semifinals by beating Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. The 279th-ranked Gojo outplayed Lajovic after the Serb rallied from 4-1 down to take the first set. Gojo broke Lajovic’s serve five times on the indoor hard court in Madrid. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will later face Marin Cilic in the second match of the best-of-three series. Serbia and Croatia are meeting in the Davis Cup for the third time since they became independent nations following the breakup of Yugoslavia. Serbia won the previous two. Russia will face Germany on Saturday in the other semifinal series.