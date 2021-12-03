Cavs extend winning streak to 4 with 116-101 rout of Wizards

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darius Garland had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 19-0 run spanning part of each half in a 116-101 rout of the Washington Wizards. Cleveland won its fourth straight game, and this streak has been pretty emphatic. The Cavaliers beat Orlando by 13, Dallas by 18 and Miami by 26. On Friday, Cleveland scored the final nine points of the second quarter and the first 10 of the third, pushing a 10-point advantage to 29. After Bradley Beal’s layup snapped a drought of about 7 1/2 minutes for Washington, Isaac Okoro and Garland made 3-pointers for Cleveland that made it 81-48.