GREENSBORO, N.C. — David Beatty had 13 points to lead five North Carolina A&T players in double figures as the Aggies routed Carver College 97-55. Webster Filmore added 11 points for the Aggies. Tyler Maye chipped in 10, Harry Morrice scored 10 and Milton Matthews had 10. Dyllon Scott led the Cougars with 18 points.