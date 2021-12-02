Vikings bring DT Tomlinson back from COVID-19 reserve list

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 reserve list. Tomlinson is a welcomed boost for a depleted defense. He was back at practice on Thursday after sitting out the previous 10 days. Tomlinson missed the game at San Francisco last week. That was the first absence of his five-year NFL career. The Vikings also got defensive tackle Michael Pierce back at practice this week after designating him for return from injured reserve. Pierce has missed the past seven games with an elbow injury.