Texas-Arlington women upset No. 13 South Florida 61-56

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Terryn Milton scored 14 points to lead four in double figures and Texas-Arlington upset No. 13 South Florida 61-56. South Florida (5-3), which entered with consecutive wins against AP Top 10 teams Oregon and Stanford, lost for the first time this season against an unranked team. The Bulls previous losses were to then-No. 16 Tennessee and No. 2 UConn. Claire Chastain had 13 point for the Mavericks. Starr Jacobs added 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists. De’Sha Benjamin also chipped in 10 points. Bethy Mununga scored 13 points and had 20 rebounds for South Florida (5-3).