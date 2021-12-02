Shepherd, Kelly lead Cal past Beavers 73-61 in Pac 12 opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd and Andre Kelly combined for 45 points, 33 in the second half and California opened Pac-12 play with a 73-61 win over Oregon State. Kelly had eight points in the first five minutes of the second half when he and Shepherd combined for a 12-1 Golden Bear run. Then they scored the final 13 Cal points over the last four minutes to hold off the Beavers. Shepherd scored 25 points and Kelly 20 for the Golden Bears. Kelly grabbed 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double as Cal had a 42-24 rebounding advantage. Warith Alatishe scored 21 points for the Beavers.