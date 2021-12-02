Norris scores late, Senators beat Canes for NHL-low 5th win

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Formenton scored twice and Josh Norris broke a tie 19 seconds after the Ottawa Senators lost the lead in their 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Norris scored the winning goal with 5:54 left to provide the Senators their league-low fifth victory of the season. Senators goalie Anton Forsberg made 47 saves against one of his former teams. The Hurricanes dropped their season-high third game in a row despite holding a 49-20 edge in shots. Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina in a less-than two-minute span of the third period.