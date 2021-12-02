No. 9 Iowa returns from COVID-19 pause, loses at Duke 79-64

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 19 points to help Duke beat No. 9 Iowa 79-64. The Hawkeyes returned from a COVID-19 pause that led to the cancellation of three games. Celeste Taylor added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Duke didn’t trail after midway through the first quarter in this Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup. It marked the first win against a ranked opponent for second-year coach Kara Lawson. Star guard Caitlin Clark scored 22 points for the Hawkeyes. But she made just 9 of 27 shots and 1 of 13 3-pointers.