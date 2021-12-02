NBA All-Star Kevin Love honored for mental health advocacy

By WILLIAM J. KOLE

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love is being honored by a Boston foundation for his work on and off the court to take the stigma out of mental health struggles. The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward is the latest recipient of the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation’s Award in Inclusion. The foundation says it’s highlighting Love’s transparency around his own battles with anxiety and depression. Love established the Kevin Love Fund and set an ambitious goal of helping more than 1 billion people over a five-year period. He says speaking out about his own mental health struggles has transformed his life.