Grizzlies throttle Thunder by NBA-record 73-point margin

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies broke the NBA record for margin of victory, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79. The 73-point margin easily topped the previous mark, which was Cleveland’s 68-point win over Miami. The Cavaliers topped the Heat 148-80 on Dec. 17, 1991. Memphis used 12 players and nine of them reached double figures in scoring, with Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 27 points leading the way for the Grizzlies. Memphis was without its best player, injured guard Ja Morant. It was 72-36 at halftime and the Grizzlies just kept adding to the lead, eventually pulling ahead by as many as 78.