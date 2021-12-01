Wizards beat Timberwolves 115-107; Towns hurt late

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points and Bradley Beal added 19 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 115-107 victory over Minnesota. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns left the game with 2:14 remaining after injuring himself on a dunk. Towns scored only two of his 34 points in the final period — and that was when he got free along the baseline for a dunk. After slamming the ball through, his momentum caused his body to fall horizontally and he appeared to land on his tailbone. Minnesota lost for just the second time in nine games.