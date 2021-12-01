Vikings need Smith to keep up strong return from COVID-19

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Harrison Smith has made a noticeable impact in his return to the Minnesota secondary following a sudden absence with COVID-19. The Vikings could use several more similar performances from the five-time Pro Bowl safety. Their defense has been depleted by both injuries and illness. Smith missed two games after testing positive, then returned on Nov. 21 with a sack against Green Bay. Last week the 32-year-old had season-highs with an interception, two passes defensed and 11 tackles at San Francisco.