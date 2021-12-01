Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:20 PM

Seabron scores 39, N.C. State tops Nebraska in 4 OT

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dereon Seabron scored a career-high 39 points with 18 rebounds and N.C. State defeated Nebraska 104-100 in a marathon, four-overtime Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The 39 points were also a record for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Ebenezer Dowuona scored four points for the Wolfpack but blocked a career-high eight shots. N.C. State had 11 blocks in all. Alonzo Verge scored 25 points for Nebraska (5-3) before fouling out in the final seconds. He had traded big, last-minute baskets with Seabron throughout the game’s six periods. Freshman Bryce McGowens added 24 points and nine rebounds for the Huskers.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content