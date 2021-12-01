Red Sox sign LHPs Hill, Paxton, trade Renfroe for JBJ

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sends outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers. The flurry of moves came just a few hours before the midnight expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, which ushered in a lockout and halted all transactions. Hill received a one-year deal worth $5 million, and Paxton was signed for one year and $6 million with club and player options that could keep him in Boston for another year or two. The Red Sox also received two minor leaguers from the Brewers, infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.