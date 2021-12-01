Pittsburgh looks to recapture ‘The Steeler Way’ during slide

By WILL GRAVES

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are receiving a heavy dose of criticism from former players during a three-game winless streak. Four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier says the current group has no self-esteem. Former safety turned NFL analyst Ryan Clark says teams are no longer afraid to play the Steelers. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he understands the criticism but added times are changing. Roethlisberger says he is doing what he can to impart a sense of history and tradition he learned from Steelers icon Dan Rooney to his younger teammates. Pittsburgh hosts AFC North-leading Baltimore on Sunday.