Mobley leads No. 20 USC to 93-73 victory over Utah

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley scored 21 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds, Boogie Ellis added 19 points, and No. 20 Southern California opened Pac-12 play by rolling to a 93-73 victory over Utah. It is the second straight game that Mobley has had a double-double. He had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Friday’s win over San Diego State in the final of the Wooden Legacy. Utah’s Both Gach tied a career high with 28 points and David Jenkins Jr. added 21.