Miami’s balanced attack subdues Penn St. 63-58

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (AP) — Sam Waardenburg scored 14 points and Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong each scored 12 and Miami beat Penn State 63-58 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game. Jaheam Cornwall made two foul shots to reduce Penn State’s deficit to 60-58 with 1:31 remaining. McGusty missed a 3-pointer on Miami’s next possession, but Jordan Miller secured the offensive rebound and McGusty followed the miss with a made 3 to seal it with 38 seconds left. Penn State used a 15-2 run and turned a 38-30 deficit into a 45-40 lead when Jalanni White made a layup with 12:16 remaining. John Harrar scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Penn State.