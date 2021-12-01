Kelly compares LSU to Broadway, brushes off legacy questions

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newly hired LSU coach Brian Kelly says he doesn’t spend time thinking about legacies. That’s how he responded Wednesday when asked how he expects his legacy at Notre Dame to be affected by the suddenness with which he walked away from the Fighting Irish during a successful season. Kelly says he was attracted to LSU by its abundant resources and high expectations. Kelly says he wants to be on Broadway under the bright lights and sees LSU providing that opportunity. Kelly says he also believes LSU is a place where he can make a difference. Kelly agreed on Monday night to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives.