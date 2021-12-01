K-State blows it open with 71-43 win over Albany

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Mark Smith scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Kansas State opened it up in the second half and beat Albany 71-43. Smith’s dunk with 14:52 remaining made it a 42-24 contest in favor of Kansas State which emerged from the break with a 13-4 scoring outburst to take control. Davion Bradford’s dunk gave Kansas State its first 20-point lead (47-27), and it pushed the margin as high as 66-38 with 4:18 left on a pair of foul shots from Smith. Devondre Perry scored 11 points for Albany.