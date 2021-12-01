Jets’ Riley a sudden starter motivated by loss of Army buddy

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Riley’s journey back home and through the NFL began with one of the saddest moments of his life. The New York Jets safety was a freshman defensive back at Army five years ago when he received the stunning news that his teammate and friend Brandon Jackson had died in a car accident. Riley said Jackson still serves as motivation for him as he has lived out his NFL dream. He signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent last year and played in five games on special teams. Riley is now with the Jets and will face the Eagles on Sunday.