Gary Blair ties Texas A&M basketball record for wins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts each scored 15 points and No. 17 Texas A&M beat Little Rock 65-50. Coach Gary Blair tied Shelby Metcalf’s Aggie record of 438 victories at A&M. Metcalf coached the men’s basketball program at A&M from 1963-90, amassing a 438-306 record. Aaliyah Patty had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M, which hosts No. 15 Texas on Sunday. Wells, making her 100th consecutive start, was 5 of 9 from the field and the Aggies shot 46.2%. Raziya Potter scored 23 points to lead Little Rock, which was seeking its first victory at College Station.