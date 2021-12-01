Franz has fastest time in downhill training at Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Max Franz of Austria was the fastest racer in a downhill training run along the demanding Beaver Creek course. Franz’s time of 1 minute, 39.91 seconds wound up 0.40 seconds ahead of Matthieu Bailet of France. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway was third. The American contingent was in the field a day after it was announced one of their racers tested positive for the coronavirus and was ruled out for the four World Cup races this week at Beaver Creek, Colorado. The other members of the U.S. team were retested and kept apart from fellow racers.