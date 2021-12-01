Araiza’s booming punts carry No. 19 Aztecs to MWC title tilt

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is unquestionably the best player for the No. 19 Aztecs, who will host Utah State in the Mountain West Conference championship game Saturday in Carson, California. Araiza leads all FBS punters with an average of 51.47 yards, putting him on track to break the record of 50.98 set by Braden Mann of Texas A&M in 2018. Araiza has already set single-season NCAA records for 50-yard punts and 60-yard punts. He has six punts of at least 70 yards.