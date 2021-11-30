Rangers finalize $5.2M deal with OF Kole Calhoun

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have finalized their $5.2 million, one-year deal with free-agent outfielder Kole Calhoun. The deal includes a $5.5 million club option for 2023. The 34-year-old Calhoun spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks after eight years with the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .235 with five home runs and 17 RBIs over 51 games with Arizona this year, when he twice missed time on the injured list for left hamstring injuries. He won a Gold Glove in right field for the Angels in 2015.