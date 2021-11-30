No. 19 Iowa State plays with surprise ranking in 6-0 start

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Iowa State has gone from being picked to finish last in the Big 12 to owning a No. 19 ranking. The Cyclones play Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Creighton this week as part of the national AP Top 25 schedule. They’re off to a 6-0 start under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger. The week’s schedule includes No. 3 Gonzaga meeting No. 16 Alabama in Seattle. There’s also Duke returning to No. 1 in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. The Blue Devils visit Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.