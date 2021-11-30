Jailed youth coach denies Man City link in sexual abuse case

LONDON (AP) — A former soccer coach serving a 34-year prison term for sexually abusing boys has denied being linked to Manchester City during the 1980s after eight men who say he abused them made claims for damages against the Premier League club. Barry Bennell testified to the High Court in London via video link. Bennell told a judge he was not a City scout at the time the men claim they were abused. He also denied abusing four of the men who have made claims. The men have accused Bennell of abusing them when he was a scout for City and had relationship with the club that was “one of employment or one akin to employment.” City denies that claim.