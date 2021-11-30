INF César Hernández, Nationals agree to terms on 1-year deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Free agent César Hernández and the Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a $4 million, one-year contract. Tuesday’s deal gives the team a veteran middle infielder who hit a career-high 21 homers last season. The 31-year-old Hernández is a switch-hitter who played for the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox in 2021. He batted .232 with 62 RBIs and 84 runs. He made 142 starts at second base. Hernández was an AL Gold Glove winner in 2020 and his first seven seasons were with Philadelphia.