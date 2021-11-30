Former Liverpool, Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy dies at 70

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Former England midfielder Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70. Kennedy won English league titles with Liverpool and Arsenal. His death was announced by both clubs. Kennedy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1984. He won the league and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1971. He joined Liverpool three years later and won five league titles and three European Cups. A highlight of his Liverpool career came when he scored a decisive away goal against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the 1981 European Cup semifinals. He also played 17 times for England.