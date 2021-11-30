Skip to Content
Evander Kane reports to minors following 21-game suspension

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane has reported for his first day in the minors focused on doing what it will take to get back to the NHL instead of rehashing the allegations that led to one of the league’s top forwards being relegated to the AHL. Kane’s 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card has ended and he is trying to work his way back into shape with the San Jose Barracuda and prove himself worthy of another chance in the NHL.

