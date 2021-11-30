Devils sign center Jack Hughes to 8-year, $64M extension

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have locked up their best player until the end of the decade, signing center Jack Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Tuesday, hours before the Devils and Hughes were to face the San Jose Sharks. Hughes is returning to the lineup after missing 17 games with a dislocated shoulder. Hughes, the No. 1 pick overall in 2019, will earn an average salary of $8 million with the new contract.