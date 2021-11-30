Bayern Munich set to play in empty stadium over coronavirus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week as the state governor says he will demand sports events in empty stadiums. The announcement comes against a backdrop of high coronavirus infection rates. Bavaria governor Markus Söder says his state will block fans from attending games even if there isn’t an agreement to do it nationwide in talks with other states and federal authorities. Söder didn’t give a timetable for his plan. Bayern’s next home game is against Barcelona on Dec. 8.