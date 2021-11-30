AP source: Giants’ Jones has neck injury, may miss next game

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not released their injury report and the team had the day off. The person said Jones’ name will be on the report on Wednesday. NFL Network was first to report the injury. Coach Joe Judge is scheduled to talk to reporters on Wednesday morning. Jones has started every game for the Giants this season.