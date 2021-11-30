AD: Notre Dame won’t rush search to replace Brian Kelly

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says he won’t be rushed into finding a replacement for football coach Brian Kelly no matter where the team is going in the postseason. Kelly has agreed to a 10 year, $95 million contract with LSU. He leaves after 12 highly successful years at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish went 11-1 this season and will find out Sunday what bowl they are going to. They remain in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth depending on how other teams fare this weekend.