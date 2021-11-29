Schick’s chip, Lamela’s rabona among FIFA best goal nominees

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has announced 11 candidates to win the Puskas Award as the best goal scored in world soccer in the past year. Patrick Schick’s 45-meter (50-yard) shot for the Czech Republic against Scotland was already judged goal of the tournament at Euro 2020. Erik Lamela scored with a rabona flick for Tottenham in a north London derby. Bicycle kicks by Luis Diaz for Colombia at the Copa America and Mehdi Taremi for Porto in the Champions League are also nominated. Voting is by FIFA-appointed panels of fans and former players. The winner is announced on Jan. 17.