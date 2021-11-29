Rhian Wilkinson named coach of the Portland Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former Canadian national team player and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Rhian Wilkinson has been named coach of the Portland Thorns. Wilkinson replaces Mark Parsons, who stepped down at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season to take over as head coach of the Netherlands national team. Wilkinson played for the Thorns in 2015, her last professional season. She won bronze medals with the Canadian team in 2012 and 2016.