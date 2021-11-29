QB Bohanon uncertain for No. 9 Baylor for Big 12 title game

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Ninth-ranked Baylor still isn’t sure if quarterback Gerry Bohanon will be ready to play in this weekend’s Big 12 championship game against fifth-ranked Oklahoma State. Bohanan has missed the past 1 1/2 games because of a right hamstring injury. Coach Dave Aranda says Bohanon is awfully eager and will go through practice this week. If Bohanon isn’t able to play, Blake Shapen would get his second start. Aranda says the Bears have to make sure that Bohanon is able to move around to stay safe and avoid unnecessary hits.