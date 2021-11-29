Pettersen to captain European team at 2023 Solheim Cup

FINCA CORTESIN, Spain (AP) — Suzann Pettersen won the Solheim Cup for Europe in 2019 with the last shot of her career and she will captain the team four years later for its second straight title defense. The Norwegian’s 7-foot putt for birdie at the final hole at Gleneagles saw Europe reclaim the biggest prize in women’s team golf. She retired immediately afterward. Pettersen was vice captain when the Europeans retained the title at the Inverness Club in Ohio in September also under Catriona Matthew. Now she has taken over as captain for the 2023 edition in Spain.