Lonzo Ball helps Bulls beat LaMelo Ball's Hornets, 133-119

By JAY COHEN
CHICAGO (AP) — Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls won the battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had a season-best 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, and Zach LaVine finished with 25. Terry Rozier scored 31 points for the Hornets.

