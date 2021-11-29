Lampkin powers TCU to 68-51 victory over Austin Peay

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sophomore Eddie Lampkin notched his first double-double with career highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds and TCU cruised to a 68-51 victory over Austin Peay. Mike Miles added 12 points for the Horned Frogs. TCU had nine of 11 players who saw action score at least four points. The Horned Frogs came in averaging 15.2 offensive rebounds per game — 10th in the nation — and grabbed 22 against the Governors. TCU is now 31-3 in the month of November in six seasons under coach Jamie Dixon. Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 14 to pace the Governors.