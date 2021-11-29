Boston College re-ups football coach Hafley through 2026

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Chestnut Hill through 2026. The Eagles qualified for a bowl game for the second straight year after going 6-6 this season. They finished with back-to-back losses, including a 41-10 loss to No. 18 Wake Forest on Saturday. BC opted to skip a bowl game after the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season. The Eagles await their matchup for this year. Hafley is 12-11 in two seasons with BC since taking over from Steve Addazio.