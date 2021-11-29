Bolton scores 17 as No. 3 Gonzaga beats Tarleton State 64-55

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rasir Bolton scored 17 points and Chet Holmgren added 15 as No. 3 Gonzaga escaped Tarleton State 64-55 on Monday, rebounding from a narrow loss to Duke that knocked the Zags out of the top spot in the AP’s Top 25. Duke replaced Gonzaga as No. 1 on Monday, breaking a string of 20 consecutive weeks the Bulldogs held the top ranking. Drew Timme scored 10 points for Gonzaga (7-1), which extended its program record by winning its 56th consecutive home game. Tahj Small scored 25 points for Tarleton State (1-6), which is in its second season of transitioning to Division I.