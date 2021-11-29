AP Source: Pirates send catcher Jacob Stallings to Miami

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings is heading to the Miami Marlins. A person with direct knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press the Pirates have traded Stallings to the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Zach Thompson and prospects Kyle Nicolas and Connor Scott. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Stallings, 31, is coming off the best season of his career. He earned his first Gold Glove for his handling of an inexperienced pitching staff that ranked among the worst in the major leagues