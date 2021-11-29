Browns’ Conklin suffers season-ending knee injury vs Ravens

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will undergo surgery after suffering a season-ending knee injury Sunday night at Baltimore. His loss is a crushing blow to a Cleveland offense struggling to score. Conklin ruptured his patellar tendon while pass blocking in the first quarter against the Ravens, who held the Browns to a season-low 40 yards rushing. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he was “sick” over Conklin’s injury. A two-time Pro Bowler, Conklin was only activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing three games with a dislocated elbow.