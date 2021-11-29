Amid cancer fight, NBA ref Tony Brown returning to work

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

NBA referee Tony Brown will be back at work on Monday night for the first time in eight months. Brown has been assigned a shift at the league’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey. He hasn’t officiated a game since March after being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He’s still undergoing chemotherapy but doctors are encouraged by his progress. Brown says he hopes to be able to get back on the floor and work games again this season.