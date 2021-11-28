World Cup super-G called off in Canada due to too much snow

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — A World Cup men’s super-G race in Canada was canceled Sunday because of too much snow in Lake Louise. Friday’s downhill at Banff National Park also was canceled because of too much snow. Matthias Mayer of Austria won Saturday’s downhill at the ski resort west of Calgary. The canceled downhill has been added to the program for the next World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, starting Friday. Meanwhile, the world governing body of skiing said that of 10 people involved in the race weekend who initially tested positive for COVID-19, nine were determined to be false positives.