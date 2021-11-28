Tough early season matchups test top women’s hoops teams

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — It’s a few weeks into the women’s college basketball season and there already have been half a dozen matchups between many of the top teams. Over the past week alone, there were four games in the Bahamas between teams ranked in the top seven of the AP Top 25 poll. Getting a chance to play some of the best in the game early on provides an opportunity for teams to see where they are in November.