Toronto tops Ducks, ties team mark for consecutive road wins

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs tied a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory, beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1. The Maple Leafs also had seven straight road wins in 1940-41, 1960-61 and 2002-03. Auston Matthews scored for the third consecutive game, Wayne Simmonds had a goal, and Jack Campbell made 39 saves. Hampus Lindholm scored and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks. Anaheim has lost four of five following an eight-game win streak.