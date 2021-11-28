Steelers search for answers after blowout by Bengals

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Steelers insist their issues are fixable even with only six games left. But Sunday’s 41-10 thrashing at the hands of the AFC North rival Bengals raised more questions. The Steelers have allowed 722 rushing yards in the past four games and were dominated again on the line of scrimmage and outrushed 198-51. Joe Mixon had 117 of his 165 yards in the first half. Pittsburgh allowed 41 points for the second straight week and hosts the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.