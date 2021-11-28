Notae scores 28, No. 13 Arkansas tops Penn to stay unbeaten

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 28 points and No. 13 Arkansas handled Pennsylvania 76-60. Stanley Umude had 19 points and Au’Diese Toney scored 12 for the Razorbacks, who improved to 6-0. Umude and Toney combined with Notae to score 32 of the team’s 37 points in the first half as Arkansas built an 11-point lead. Clark Slajchert led Penn with 25 points and Lucas Monroe had 14. Max Martz had 13 rebounds but was held to four points on 2-of-10 shooting. The Razorbacks started the second half on a 12-1 run that increased their advantage to 22 points.