Meier, Reimer power Sharks past Blackhawks 2-0

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Timo Meier scored on a deflection and added an empty-net goal, James Reimer earned his 42nd career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0. The Sharks won for the third time in four starts, all with Reimer in goal. He stopped 29 shots. The loss was the third in five games for Chicago, and dropped the Blackhawks to 6-3-0 since Derek King took over as head coach. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots.